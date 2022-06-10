Ways to Celebrate Pride Month at the Disneyland Resort

Pride Month is upon us, and the Disneyland Resort is celebrating with various displays, food items and merchandise all month long. Here’s a look at some ways you can Share Your Pride!

What’s Happening:

Disney PhotoPass is offering celebratory and colorful Magic Shots at both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure

Many of the limited-time special food and beverage offerings created for Pride Month at Disneyland Resort are available starting today.

Whether you fancy a pride cookie or a Ghirardelli celebration sundae, there’s definitely something delicious for everyone to enjoy.

Check out the Foodie Guide to Celebrate Pride Month at Disney Parks Downtown Disney

Over at the Disneyland Hotel, be sure to stop and take in this beautiful rainbow heart-shaped topiary on display. This progressive pride flag floral was created by the Disneyland Resort Enhancement team.

Throughout the Downtown Disney District, guests will find a number of locations featuring special Pride offerings as well, from Lovepop cards to Sprinkles cupcakes (June 13th – 26th), a LEGO set and more.

Be sure to keep your eyes peeled in Downtown Disney in the coming weeks – soon you will find beautiful decorative displays popping up throughout the district that highlight the Disneyland Resort Business Employee Resource Groups (BERGs)

Additionally, you can find the new Disney Pride Collection Marvel Star Wars

June is a great time to purchase these items, too, as The Walt Disney Company will be donating all of their profits from the Disney Pride Collection sales now through June 30, 2022, to support LGBTQIA+ youth and families. Learn more at TWDCPrideCollection.com