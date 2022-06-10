Wine Bar George at Disney Springs Celebrating National Rosé Day This Weekend

Tomorrow is National Rosé Day, and Wine Bar George in Disney Springs is celebrating all weekend with complimentary Frosé or Rosé on tap with purchase of a Corkcicle.
- These new Corkcicles were shared by George Miliotes, the owner of Wine Bar George, on Twitter.
- The all-new pink Corkcicles are available while supplies last.
