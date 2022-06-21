Jacob Vargas Added to Cast of “National Treasure” Series on Disney+

According to Deadline, Jacob Vargas is set for a heavily recurring role in the upcoming National Treasure series for Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Vargas, who recently appeared in Netflix’s Mr. Iglesias , will play Rafael, a rugged, treasure-obsessed, adventurous soul with a good sense of humor.

The project, executive produced by the films' producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Jon Turteltaub and writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley, is an expansion of the National Treasure movie franchise told from the point of view of young heroine Jess (Lisette Olivera), a DREAMer in search of answers about her family who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

The series, whose pilot episode is written by the Wibberleys and will be directed by Mira Nair, centers on Jess, a Latina whose brilliant and resourceful mind loves a good mystery, and she has a natural talent for solving puzzles. Over the course of the show, Jess will uncover her own buried history, as well as the truth about her parents and her connection to a long-lost treasure.

Bruckheimer, Cormac & Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed and Turteltaub executive produce the series alongside Rick Muirragui, who also serves as a writer.

Justin Bartha is set to reprise his role of Riley Poole

A first look at the show’s main cast