“Ms. Marvel: Volume 1 (Episodes 1-3)” Original Soundtrack Now Available

Ms. Marvel: Volume 1 (Episodes 1-3) Original Soundtrack featuring score by Emmy-winning composer Laura Karpman, is now available on your favorite streaming platforms.

What’s Happening:

Karpman creates powerful, imaginative scores that push the boundaries of storytelling. Her award-winning music, spanning film, television, theater, interactive media and live performance, reflects an audaciously creative, prodigious, fresh spirit.

She previously composed the score of Marvel’s What If…? and is also scoring the forthcoming Marvel Studios’ film The Marvels.

Fans of the series can now stream the soundtrack and official playlist on multiple platforms, including: Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music Pandora YouTube Music iTunes Deezer

You can find the soundtrack on all of those streaming platforms right here

Additionally, Ms. Marvel: Vol. 2 (Episodes 4-6) is set for release on July 13th.

is set for release on July 13th. Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney+

What They’re Saying:

Commenting on the score, Karpman said: "From the moment that I met Kamala Khan, I knew that the music of Ms. Marvel had to be fresh and percolating with power and possibility. Her theme is the musical realization of Kamala’s audacious vibrant superpower. Her music bursts with energy, driving beats, South Asian violin and percussion, bansuri flute, voices and a big cinematic orchestra. As Kamala uncovers her own power, it grows more bold, more heroic."

"From the moment that I met Kamala Khan, I knew that the music of had to be fresh and percolating with power and possibility. Her theme is the musical realization of Kamala’s audacious vibrant superpower. Her music bursts with energy, driving beats, South Asian violin and percussion, bansuri flute, voices and a big cinematic orchestra. As Kamala uncovers her own power, it grows more bold, more heroic." "Surrounding Kamala’s theme, the score ranges from the play of bouncing high school synths mixed with tabla, to music of a strong loving family, to music that explores the intensity of self-discovery, friendship and history. Weaving through this score is a choir made up of South Asian singers singing swarms and powerful words from Ms. Marvel ."

." "Representation changes our world. To see and hear ourselves, our friends, our family, reflected on screen, that is power. As a queer woman composer, I have always felt like an outsider. The opportunity to collaborate with the MCU creatives to help define the sound of a this powerful super hero is a dream come true."