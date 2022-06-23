Remastered Edition of James Cameron’s “Titanic” Getting Theatrical Release in February 2023

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of James Cameron’s Titanic, the multiple Oscar winner and box office phenomenon has been set for a fresh theatrical release just in time for Valentine’s Day next year, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- A remastered version of Titanic will be available in cinemas in 3D 4K HDR and high-frame rate, with Disney releasing internationally beginning February 10th, 2023.
- Paramount has domestic rights and is expected to also set its date in the coming days.
- The news was teased Wednesday by Cameron’s longtime producing partner, Jon Landau, when he showed off a 3D look at the remastered version at Disney’s CineEurope presentation.
- The epic that made mega-stars out of Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio originally sailed into domestic movie theaters in December 1997, and rolled out over several months internationally.
- It went on to win 11 Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Editing, Best Original Song and more.
- The Titanic news follows Disney’s announcement at CinemaCon in April that Cameron’s original Avatar would get a remastered re-release on September 23rd, ahead of the debut of the first sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, which itself releases on December 16th.