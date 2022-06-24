F1 Renews Rights Deal with ESPN Through 2025

by |
Tags: , ,

According to the Sports Business Journal, F1 has agreed to renew its rights deal with ESPN through 2025.

What’s Happening:

  • While the three-year deal with Disney’s ESPN still doesn’t have a signed contract, the racing series told Amazon and Comcast executives on Friday that neither company's bid was going to be accepted.
  • SBJ sources say that ESPN has agreed to pay around $75-90M per year for the rights.
  • Currently, ESPN pays in the neighborhood of $5M per year for the rights, having signed a 3-year/$15M deal in 2019.
  • ESPN’s deal gives the media company flexibility to put a small, but undetermined number of races exclusively on its ESPN+ streaming service. Most races will be carried on linear television, either ABC or ESPN, sources said.
  • F1 found a robust market for its media rights thanks largely to increasing television viewership that has resulted in around 1.0 million viewers per race.

More ESPN News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now