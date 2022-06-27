Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort Testing Updated Valet Process

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort at Walt Disney World has updated its valet process to a far more efficient system, as shared in the following report from our travel partner, Beci Mahnken of Mouse Fan Travel.

What’s Happening:

Upon arriving at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, you now receive the ticket shown below, which describes the texting process to retrieve your car.

Beci tried out the process and she said it works extremely well.

You’ll receive a text back with an ETA on when to return to the porte-cochère, and at that time, your car should be waiting for you. Now you don’t have to leave the room until the car is there with an ETA.

Instead of having to potentially call the valet multiple times, this system allows for a much easier service for both the guests and cast.

So far, this service has only rolled out to Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, but if the test is successful, it will likely be rolled out to additional resorts.

