Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort Testing Updated Valet Process

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort at Walt Disney World has updated its valet process to a far more efficient system, as shared in the following report from our travel partner, Beci Mahnken of Mouse Fan Travel.
What’s Happening:
- Upon arriving at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, you now receive the ticket shown below, which describes the texting process to retrieve your car.
- Beci tried out the process and she said it works extremely well.
- You’ll receive a text back with an ETA on when to return to the porte-cochère, and at that time, your car should be waiting for you. Now you don’t have to leave the room until the car is there with an ETA.
- Instead of having to potentially call the valet multiple times, this system allows for a much easier service for both the guests and cast.
- So far, this service has only rolled out to Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, but if the test is successful, it will likely be rolled out to additional resorts.
