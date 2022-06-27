Emma Roberts Joins Cast of Sony’s “Madame Web”

Emma Roberts has signed on to star alongside Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney and Celeste O’Connor in Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man spinoff film Madame Web, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Roberts, known for her many roles in American Horror Story , is joining the cast of Madame Web in an unknown role.

, is joining the cast of in an unknown role. She joins a cast that already includes Dakota Johnson Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney Celeste O’Connor

The film will be released in theaters on July 7th, 2023—on the heels of J.C. Chandor’s Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor Johnson, which is slated for release on January 13th.

More on Madame Web: