Emma Roberts Joins Cast of Sony’s “Madame Web”

Emma Roberts has signed on to star alongside Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney and Celeste O’Connor in Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man spinoff film Madame Web, according to Deadline.

  • Madame Web will be directed by S.J. Clarkson and written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.
  • In the comics, Madame Web is key in the interconnected multiverse. In effect, the mind-bending theory involves multiple versions of characters from different timelines that, in the case of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: No Way Home, can intersect to varying degrees of chaos.
  • Web often appears as a side character in Spider-Man comics, where she is depicted as a blind, paralyzed elderly woman who has myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disorder requiring her to connect to a life support system resembling a spider web.
  • The character was introduced in issue 210 of The Amazing Spider-Man comic series in 1980, where she’s a clairvoyant mutant whose abilities prove to be greatly beneficial to Spider-Man and his fellow arachnid allies, like Spider-Woman.
  • Madame Web is just one of several Spider-Man related spinoffs in the works at Sony, as they look to diversify their Spidey projects away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with movies such as Venom and Morbius.