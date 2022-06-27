Groot Toys and More Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Merchandise Arrives on shopDisney

First we were instructed to “get to EPCOT” to help the Guardians of the Galaxy save the day. Now we’re saying get to shopDisney so you can commemorate your adventures with Cosmic Rewind merchandise!

Now that Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is open, shopDisney is giving fans across the country the opportunity to commemorate the attraction with some totally cool collectibles!

From toys and action figures to apparel and a Star-Lord mask there’s something here for everyone that will make you an honorary member of the Guardians.

Among the offerings now available on shopDisney are: Heroes of Xandar T-Shirt Baseball Cap Shoulder Bag Die-Cast Ship Vehicles Groot Toys And More!

Guests can find the range of products online. Items are priced between $14.99-$124.99.

Save the day—or better yet the galaxy—with all the fineness of Star-Lord. This mask features vocal sound effects, retractable red eye lenses, and scuff marks so you can live out your best Peter Quill experience.

Apparel

Give the kids a cool T-shirt that showcases Rocket, Drax, Star-Lord, Gamora and Groot as the “Heroes of Xandar.” For the adults, there’s a matching baseball cap we think is pretty rad.

Oh! For something a bit flashier and fun, you’ll love being able to keep your daily essentials handy in a cool shoulder bag that’s disguised as a cassette player.

I Am Groot

Celebrate the various life stages of this walking, talking sentient “tree” known as Groot. Starting things off with an adorable planter light-up bubble blower, upgrade to a youth-inspired scented plush, or enjoy every era with the amazing bendable figure set.

Marvel Legends

The gang’s all here! This Cosmic Rewind action figure set is sure to be a hit with young fans and collectors alike. Star-Lord comes with weapons and an alternate head, Gamora, Drax and Rocket each have their own tools and Groot comes in seeding, baby and adult sizes!

Die-Cast Vehicles

Take off for the stars with these incredible toy replicas of the Guardians and Nova Corps ships. Each comes with a stand for dynamic display or they can be removed for heroic play!

More Cosmic Rewind Merchandise:

Love what you see here? There’s even more available at EPCOT! Take a look at our photo tour showcasing some of the delightful treasures that are available at the attraction.