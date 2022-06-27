Main Street Electrical Parade Apparel Collection Lights Up shopDisney

It’s been just over two months since Disneyland Resort welcomed back the fan favorite (and slightly revamped) nighttime spectacular, the Main Street Electrical Parade. In anticipation of the parade’s return, Disney also revealed a themed merchandise line and at long last the colorful collection has arrived on shopDisney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney fans who love the Main Street Electrical Parade can share their love of the glowing spectacular through a new clothing collection that’s just landed on shopDisney .

. In conjunction with the return of the iconic parade at the Disneyland Resort, Disney previewed a bright, bold—and in some cases glow in the dark—apparel line inspired by the nighttime show.

Now the dazzling styles are here and we can’t get enough! The collection features: T-Shirts Leggings Ear Headbands Loungefly Mini Backpack Casual Dress



Each item includes brightly colored graphics set against a black background that mimics the nighttime sky.

The collection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $29.99-$128.00

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping Offer:

shopDisney guests can enjoy free ground shipping on orders of $75+ (pre tax) with the code SHIPMAGIC!

Trendy Tops

For the t-shirts, guests will have several styles to choose from such as a Spirit Jersey (that glows in the dark), a whimsical tank top, an all over print with characters, parade floats and glowing ink, or a split seam shirt with the print on one side and solid neon contrast on the other.

Leggings

The tops are perfect to pair with some stretchy leggings that showcase the same character pattern on the side of the legs.

Loungefly Essentials

Decorate up top with a cute Ear Headband that’s accented with a bright yellow bow and be sure to complete your looks with the Loungefly mini backpack (coming soon)! This charming design highlights some favorite characters and parade floats—Mickey Mouse, Alice on a mushroom, Peter Pan pirate ship, Elliott the Dragon— while yellow and neon pink trim and pockets add the perfect burst of color to the bag.

Disney Dress Shop

This casual sleeveless dress will become your new favorite! A flowing skirt adds a playful element to the silhouette and you simply cannot miss the bright pink tie waistband that’s embroidered with the Main Street Electrical Parade logo. Oh, and this look also features glowing elements so you’ll be able to dazzle your friends all day long.

More Main Street Electrical Parade:

Love what you see here? Bring home even more MSEP merchandise from shopDisney including a Light-Up Sign, Elliott the Dragon plush and commemorative pins.