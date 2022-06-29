Disney Cruise Line Shares New Photos Inside the Disney Wish Kids Clubs

This morning, the latest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Wish, was officially christened. With that, we’re getting our first looks at various parts of the ship. Let’s now take a look through some of the offerings for the youngest sailors.

Disney’s Oceaneer Club

Disney’s Oceaneer Club which offers kids interactive experiences and a chance to play with some of their favorite characters from Disney, Marvel Star Wars

Fairytale Hall

Within the club is Fairytale Hall, where guests can get up close with the heroes of three Disney Princess stories.

At Anna and Elsa’s Summerhus inside Fairytale Hall, children join the queen and her sister in a retelling of Anna’s royal coronation.

Rapunzel joins children in a scavenger hunt at the Snuggly Duckling to find missing pieces from the tavern’s sign.

Finally, there’s Belle’s Library, where children use their imaginations to create a new story for their favorite booklover.

Marvel Super Hero Academy

Marvel Super Hero Academy is a high-tech Avengers headquarters where young “recruits” will train to be the next generation of Super Heroes with the help of their own real-life heroes, like Spider-Man, Black Panther, Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Star Wars: Cargo Bay

The peculiar creatures and legendary characters of the Star Wars galaxy will take center stage at Star Wars: Cargo Bay.

This first-of-its-kind immersive experience will place kids in the important role of creature handlers as they learn to manage a mischievous menagerie of exotic beings from across the galaxy, including a porg, Loth-cat, worrt and more.

Mickey and Minnie Captain’s Deck:

Specially designed for the youngest sailors at Disney’s Oceaneer Club, Mickey and Minnie Captain’s Deck is a nautical playground inspired by the colors, icons and magic of Disney Cruise Line.

This brand-new space will be filled with an array of maritime-themed physical and sensory-style games and activities, such as pipe slides and crawl-throughs, ship’s wheels, “busy boxes” fashioned as ship controls and cushy life preserver seating areas.

Fun for Tweens and Teens

There are two clubs specifically designed for older kids, with Disney fun at a more sophisticated level.

Edge

Tweens ages 11 to 14 years old can play games and make new friends in a bright, colorful hangout inspired by a chic New York City loft.

Vibe

Teens ages 14 to 17 years old have their own dedicated club on the Disney Wish. Called Vibe, this stylish space is inspired by a French artists’ loft with classic architecture, vibrant neon signs and funk pop art, including a selfie-worthy Mickey Mouse statue.

Take a closer look at all of the club spaces in the video below: