Happy Wednesday! Enjoy Free Shipping on Any Size Order on shopDisney

Say hello to summer and say hello to Free Shipping from shopDisney! This popular offer is back for a limited time as Disney is once again giving guests the chance to bring home magical merchandise and take advantage of the free shipping deal no matter how much they spend.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Tis the season of fun and games and what better way to kick off the summer than with magical goodies shopDisney? Best of all, the site is offering Free Shipping on any size order

” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart. shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.

From brightly colored Main Street Electrical Parade merchandise and Halfway to the Holidays to super hero action figures and fun collectibles, there’s something here for every fan!

Links to a few of our favorite items can be found below.

Main Street Electrical Parade

Celebrate the return of the beloved nighttime parade at the Disneyland Resort with the bright and playful collection that includes shirts, pins, plush and even an Ear Headband.

Main Street Electrical Parade 50th Anniversary Tank Top for Adults – Disneyland

Halfway to the Holidays

Yes, we’re already dreaming about the winter and the magic of the holidays. Get started on your shopping extra early this year with Sketchbook ornaments (that are on sale) and other great Christmasy gifts for the Disney fans in your life.

Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 55th Anniversary – Limited Release

Thor: Love and Thunder

Raise your hammer in salute to the new Thor adventure that features Mighty Thor and the return of several familiar faces. As you wait for the premiere, grow your Marvel Legends collection with action figures (collect them all to assemble the Korg Build-A-Figure), rainbow PopSockets, a LEGO set and even some charming plush.

Thor Action Figure by Hasbro – Thor: Love and Thunder – Legends Series