All Season 2 Episodes of “The Owl House” on Disney+ Revealed Alongside Artwork Of Abandoned Story Idea

Though it’s been available for a few days now, fans of The Owl House who didn’t have access to Disney Channel or the DisneyNOW app can now catch up with the entire second season now available on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Dana Terrace, creator of the Disney Channel series, The Owl House, took to Instagram recently to share the news that the whole of the second season of the series is now available to all subscribers of Disney+.

took to Instagram recently to share the news that the whole of the second season of the series is now available to all subscribers of Disney+. Previously, the series had only featured the first half of the season, leading up to the extended hiatus that took place after the episode, “ Yesterday’s Lie.

Now, the remaining episodes that have been airing on the Disney Channel and available on the DisneyNOW app have been added to the series page on Disney+, giving the fans who did not have access to those platforms the chance to catch up on the episodes that all build up to the epic season 2 finale

To mark the occasion, Terrace shared an image from an idea that never made it into season 2 that features Hunter (AKA The Golden Guard) in plain clothes teamed up alongside Hooty for some kind of adventure. While we will likely never know what that would have been, it sure is fun to think about those two working together on whatever antagonist was served up that week. Even Zeno Robinson, voice of Hunter in the series (as well as Remy on Big City Greens ), commented on the post “I WAS ROBBED.” Everyone, including Eda the Owl Lady’s sister Lilith, always warms up to the demon and becomes fast friends with him, so it would definitely be interesting to see that duo working together.

commented on the post “I WAS ROBBED.” Everyone, including Eda the Owl Lady’s sister Lilith, always warms up to the demon and becomes fast friends with him, so it would definitely be interesting to see that duo working together. Who knows, we might see some of that during the three special 44 minute episodes that make up the next (and final) season of the show when it debuts in the future.