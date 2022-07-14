“Gremlins” Director Joe Dante Draws Similarities Between Gizmo and Baby Yoda

Perhaps you’ve noticed a similar design between Grogu, otherwise known as Baby Yoda, from The Mandalorian, and Gizmo, the fuzzy star of Gremlins? If you haven’t, then don’t worry, because Gremlins director Joe Dante has.

According to Datebook Gremlins director Joe Dante isn’t thinking of suing Disney and Lucasfilm, but he does however believe that Gizmo has been an “uncredited inspiration.”

For those unaware, Gizmo is the main Mogwai character in Dante’s classic 1984 horror comedy Gremlins and its 1990 sequel, Gremlins 2: The New Batch .

and its 1990 sequel, . The world of Gremlins will continue this fall with HBO Max’s new animated series, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai .

will continue this fall with HBO Max’s new animated series, . Funnily enough, the series features the voice of Ming-Na Wen, who also has appeared in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett as Fennec Shand.

