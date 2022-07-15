ESPN+ Raising Monthly Subscription Fee by $3 a Month

According to Variety, ESPN+ intends to raise its monthly subscription fee by $3 a month.

The $3 a month price increase equals a 43% price hike that outstrips even the current rate of inflation.

Beginning August 23rd, 2022, the price of an ESPN+ subscription

Meanwhile, the cost of an annual subscription will rise to $99.99, compared with the current rate of $69.99.

Subscribers to ESPN+ are expected to be notified officially next week.

The price of the Disney Bundle subscription that encompasses ESPN+, Disney+ Hulu

ESPN last announced a price hike for its streaming service in July of last year

