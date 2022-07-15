ESPN+ Raising Monthly Subscription Fee by $3 a Month

According to Variety, ESPN+ intends to raise its monthly subscription fee by $3 a month.
What’s Happening:
- The $3 a month price increase equals a 43% price hike that outstrips even the current rate of inflation.
- Beginning August 23rd, 2022, the price of an ESPN+ subscription will rise to $9.99 per month, compared with the current rate of $6.99 per month.
- Meanwhile, the cost of an annual subscription will rise to $99.99, compared with the current rate of $69.99.
- Subscribers to ESPN+ are expected to be notified officially next week.
- The price of the Disney Bundle subscription that encompasses ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu, will not change at present, nor will the current price tag for the UFC pay-per-view events ESPN shows.
- ESPN last announced a price hike for its streaming service in July of last year, and raised the monthly price to $6.99, compared with $5.99.
- For more on the competitive price increase of ESPN+, check out the original post from Variety.
More ESPN News:
- The award-winning ESPN “My Wish” Series returns for its 15th season on Sunday, July 17th and features stars from the NFL, MLB and the NBA.
- ESPN’s Sr. Fantasy Football Analyst Matthew Berry has announced that he is leaving ESPN after 15 years.
- ESPN’s NFL Nation’s 10th Season will see the arrival of new reporters and some shifting assignments for veterans as the established group gears up for the 2022 NFL Season.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now