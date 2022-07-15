ESPN+ Raising Monthly Subscription Fee by $3 a Month

According to Variety, ESPN+ intends to raise its monthly subscription fee by $3 a month.

What’s Happening:

  • The $3 a month price increase equals a 43% price hike that outstrips even the current rate of inflation.
  • Beginning August 23rd, 2022, the price of an ESPN+ subscription will rise to $9.99 per month, compared with the current rate of $6.99 per month.
  • Meanwhile, the cost of an annual subscription will rise to $99.99, compared with the current rate of $69.99.
  • Subscribers to ESPN+ are expected to be notified officially next week.
  • The price of the Disney Bundle subscription that encompasses ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu, will not change at present, nor will the current price tag for the UFC pay-per-view events ESPN shows.
  • ESPN last announced a price hike for its streaming service in July of last year, and raised the monthly price to $6.99, compared with $5.99.
  • For more on the competitive price increase of ESPN+, check out the original post from Variety.

