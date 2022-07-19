Marvel Reveals Black Panther Legacy Collection Funko Pop! Exclusives for Walmart and Target

Fans can commemorate the story of Marvel’s Black Panther with an inspiring assortment of character themed merchandise that’s part of the Legacy Collection. Among the recent additions to the epic line are Funko Pop! exclusives at Walmart and Target.

Marvel is inviting fans to join them in celebrating the stories and characters from Black Panther with the Black Panther Legacy Collection. The assortment of merchandise is available at most major retailers and presents updated styling and new looks based on the 2018 global phenomenon.

Select styles in the series are available exclusively at Walmart and Target.

Walmart will be the exclusive destination for the Black Panther Legacy Artist Series which launches on Walmart.com starting July 21st.

At Target , guests will find Black Panther Legacy Pop! figures including a deluxe collectible featuring King T’Challa on his throne. The series is available now for pre-order.

Black Panther Legacy Artist Series – Walmart Excluisve

The Marvel’s Voices artist capsule collection spotlights the work, contributions, and lived experiences of Marvel creators and fans of color, as well as products from the Black Panther Legacy program. Created by artists Nardstar and Damion Scott, the new capsule collection features Walmart-exclusive Funko collectibles with additional exclusives coming later this year. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet.

Black Panther Legacy Funko Pop! – Target Exclusive

While not as strikingly vibrant as the Artist Series, these Legacy Pop! figures featuring movie accurate costumes harken back to world of Wakanda and are a great addition to any collection. Each sells for $11.99 and will ship to fans in the coming months.

More Black Panther Legacy Merchandise: