Marc Forster to Direct Adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s “The Graveyard Book”

by |
Tags: ,

According to Deadline, Walt Disney Studios is working on an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s novel, The Graveyard Book. Now the project has found a director, Marc Forster.

What’s Happening:

  • The best-selling novel was published in 2008 and won several prestigious literary awards, including the American Newberry Medal.
  • Gaiman’s source material tells the story of Nobody “Bod” Owen, a young boy who is raised by the ghosts and supernatural beings of a graveyard – including, the graveyard’s caretaker Silas – after his family is murdered.
  • Forster’s producing partner Renée Wolfe will produce through their 2Dux2 banner along with Gil Netter. Ben Browning is also producing.
  • David Magee was recently tapped to adapt the script.
  • Forster has previously helmed Christopher Robin for Disney, among other films such as Finding Neverland, Quantum of Solace, and World War Z.

More Disney Movie News: