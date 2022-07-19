Marc Forster to Direct Adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s “The Graveyard Book”

According to Deadline, Walt Disney Studios is working on an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s novel, The Graveyard Book. Now the project has found a director, Marc Forster.
What’s Happening:
- The best-selling novel was published in 2008 and won several prestigious literary awards, including the American Newberry Medal.
- Gaiman’s source material tells the story of Nobody “Bod” Owen, a young boy who is raised by the ghosts and supernatural beings of a graveyard – including, the graveyard’s caretaker Silas – after his family is murdered.
- Forster’s producing partner Renée Wolfe will produce through their 2Dux2 banner along with Gil Netter. Ben Browning is also producing.
- David Magee was recently tapped to adapt the script.
- Forster has previously helmed Christopher Robin for Disney, among other films such as Finding Neverland, Quantum of Solace, and World War Z.
