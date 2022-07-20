Tommy Savas Joins Cast of “National Treasure” for Disney+, Freeform’s “Good Trouble” Adds Brooke Nevin

Two Disney series have added to their casts. Tommy Savas has joined the cast of National Treasure on Disney+ while Freeform’s Good Trouble has added Brooke Nevin, according to Deadline.

Savas is set for a key recurring role opposite Lisette Alexis in National Treasure .

. He will play Dr. Zeke, who works at the city morgue.

Savas’ previous credits include series regular roles on TNT’s The Last Ship as well as NBC’s State of Affairs .

as well as NBC’s . As for Nevin, she is set for a major recurring role on Good Trouble .

. She will play Ryan, a food critic and love interest to Dennis Cooper (Josh Pence).

Nevin has recently had a recurring role on CBS’ S.W.A.T. as well as a guest role on Magnum PI.

About National Treasure:

The project, executive produced by the films’ producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Jon Turteltaub and writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley, is an expansion of the National Treasure movie franchise told from the point of view of young heroine Jess (Lisette Olivera), a DREAMer in search of answers about her family who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

The series, whose pilot episode is written by the Wibberleys and will be directed by Mira Nair, centers on Jess, a Latina whose brilliant and resourceful mind loves a good mystery, and she has a natural talent for solving puzzles. Over the course of the show, Jess will uncover her own buried history, as well as the truth about her parents and her connection to a long-lost treasure.

Bruckheimer, Cormac & Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed and Turteltaub executive produce the series alongside Rick Muirragui, who also serves as a writer.

Justin Bartha is set to reprise his role of Riley Poole

A first look at the show’s main cast

About Good Trouble: