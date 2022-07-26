Knott’s Berry Farm Extends New Chaperone Policy to Include Sundays

After a recent incident at the park, Knott’s Berry Farm in Southern California has implemented a new Chaperone Policy that the park has now extended to cover all days of the weekend.
What’s Happening:
- After a recent incident at Knott’s Berry Farm that resulted in the early closure of the park, Knott’s implemented a new “Chaperone Requirement” that has been well received.
- The requirement states that all guests ages 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to be admitted to the park. The chaperone must present a valid photo ID with date of birth. One chaperone may accompany no more than four guests ages 17 or younger per day. Chaperones must accompany their party during entry, remain with their party at all times during their visit to the park, and be available by phone throughout their stay. Guests ages 17 years old or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone will be subject to ejection.
- This chaperone requirement applies to all Knott’s Berry Farm and Knott’s Soak City Waterpark ticket and season passholders.
- This new policy has been very well received and Knott’s is now extending the chaperone requirement to cover all days of the weekend – Fridays, Saturdays, and now Sundays.
- The park has also said that they may add other days of the week to the requirement as they see necessary. The extension is in effect until further notice.
- The announcement of the extension came via the official Twitter account for the park, with a text graphic stating “We are committed to keeping Knott’s Berry Farm a place where families and friends come together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind park full of homegrown experiences and immersive entertainment. As part of this commitment, we are implementing additional security protocols and operational policies, following the well-received chaperone policy that went into effect this past weekend, we have decided to extend the chaperone requirement to be in effect on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and may add other days of the week as necessary.
- The announcement of the additional day covered by the Chaperone requirement has also been well received, with many replies thanking Knott’s for considering the guest experience, general praise, and even one commenter who asked for the policy to be put in place on Thursdays as well, that way their birthday would be covered under the new regulations.