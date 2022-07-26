Knott’s Berry Farm Extends New Chaperone Policy to Include Sundays

After a recent incident at the park, Knott’s Berry Farm in Southern California has implemented a new Chaperone Policy that the park has now extended to cover all days of the weekend.

What’s Happening:

After a recent incident “Chaperone Requirement”

The requirement states that all guests ages 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to be admitted to the park. The chaperone must present a valid photo ID with date of birth. One chaperone may accompany no more than four guests ages 17 or younger per day. Chaperones must accompany their party during entry, remain with their party at all times during their visit to the park, and be available by phone throughout their stay. Guests ages 17 years old or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone will be subject to ejection.

This chaperone requirement applies to all Knott’s Berry Farm and Knott’s Soak City Waterpark ticket and season passholders.

This new policy has been very well received and Knott’s is now extending the chaperone requirement to cover all days of the weekend – Fridays, Saturdays, and now Sundays.

The park has also said that they may add other days of the week to the requirement as they see necessary. The extension is in effect until further notice.