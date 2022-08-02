20th Century Developing Reboot of “Working Girl” with Selena Gomez as Producer

According to Deadline, 20th Century Studios is developing a reboot of the 1980s classic Working Girl, with Selena Gomez in final negotiations to produce.

What’s Happening:

Ilana Pena is adapting the script, and the film would likely premiere on Hulu.

Exact plot details for the reboot are unknown at this time, but the 1988 film starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver and Joan Cusack and revolves around an ambitious secretary (Griffith) who takes on her boss' identity while the latter is laid up with a broken leg.

Working Girl was both a critical and commercial success upon release.

Gomez is currently starring in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, as well as starring and producing the HBO Max reality series Selena + Chef. There's no word on if she will also be starring in the film.

Starting out in the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend writers room, Pena most recently created the hit Disney+ Diary of a Future President.

