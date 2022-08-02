Cast Members Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Yesterday, Cast Members were invited to celebrate the milestone 25th anniversary of Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort!

  • Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort originally opened on August 1st, 1997, featuring a colonial Spanish and Southwest American theme.
  • This beautiful lakeside oasis offers classic influences, Disney touches and modern comforts to energize and inspire.
  • In July 2019, the resort was expanded with the addition of the Gran Destino Tower, a 15-story tower that takes its name and some thematic cues from Disney’s short film Destino, a collaboration with Salvador Dalí.

  • Coronado Springs Cast Members were invited to celebrate the Resort’s 25th anniversary yesterday by signing posters and snapping a picture with the Three Caballeros.

