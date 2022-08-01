Cultural Representatives Begin to Arrive at Walt Disney World

Announced back in March, EPCOT’s world famous cultural representative program is set to return to the Walt Disney World Resort, and now Cast Members from around the world are beginning to arrive for their programs.
What’s Happening:
- As shared on the Walt Disney World Ambassador Instagram page, today Disney welcomed the first group of Cultural Representatives.
- A warm welcome awaited participants as they checked in at Flamingo Crossings Village to start their journey as Cast Members.
- With the return of the cultural representative program, this means all Disney Programs at Walt Disney World are officially back.
- In the coming weeks, even more participants from around the world will be welcomed to the cultural representative program.
More Walt Disney World News:
- The latest offering from Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. combines two of our favorite things: coffee and Halloween. That’s right, Joffrey’s has just revealed a spooky new Hocus Pocus-themed brew.
- While recently exploring the Walt Disney World Resort, we came across some new merchandise from the ever expanding Vault Collection, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the resort.
- For people who like to keep their phones protected, Disney has unveiled some brand new OtterBox phone cases and accessories that are now available at Disneyland, Walt Disney World and shopDisney.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning