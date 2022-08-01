Cultural Representatives Begin to Arrive at Walt Disney World

Announced back in March, EPCOT’s world famous cultural representative program is set to return to the Walt Disney World Resort, and now Cast Members from around the world are beginning to arrive for their programs.

What’s Happening:

As shared on the Walt Disney World Ambassador Instagram page

A warm welcome awaited participants as they checked in at Flamingo Crossings Village to start their journey as Cast Members.

With the return of the cultural representative program, this means all Disney Programs at Walt Disney World are officially back.

In the coming weeks, even more participants from around the world will be welcomed to the cultural representative program.

