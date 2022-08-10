Leah Buono has been promoted to vice president Casting, Disney Branded Television, a provider of original entertainment content for Disney+ and Disney Channels.

What’s Happening:

Leah Buono has been promoted to vice president, Casting, Disney Branded Television, a provider of original entertainment content for Disney+ and Disney Channels. The announcement was made yesterday by Brenda Kelly-Grant, senior vice president, Casting and Talent Relations, Disney Branded Television, to whom she reports.

As a senior member of the Casting team, Buono’s responsibilities include overseeing live-action pilots, series, original movies and unscripted titles under the Disney Branded Television banner for Disney+, as well as Disney Channel. She is currently managing the casting process on an array of distinguished upcoming projects such as Percy Jackson and the Olympians , American Born Chinese , National Treasure: Edge of History , The Santa Clauses and The Muppets Mayhem .

and . Buono joined Disney as director, Casting, Disney Channels Worldwide, in 2009 and was promoted to executive director in 2012. She oversaw casting for dozens of live-action entertainment properties with global appeal, among them High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and the Descendants and ZOMBIES trilogies. Several of these properties launched many of the biggest young stars today, including Zendaya, Olivia Rodrigo and Dove Cameron.

and trilogies. Several of these properties launched many of the biggest young stars today, including Zendaya, Olivia Rodrigo and Dove Cameron. She is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism and film studies and was recently featured in an episode of the One Day at Disney shorts series streaming on Disney+.

What’s They’re Saying: