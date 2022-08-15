shopDisney Teases “Disney’s Electrical Light Parade” MagicBand+ Coming August 17th

If you’ve been waiting for the day that shopDisney releases an Electrical Parade themed MagicBand+, it’s literally only hours away! A new design is set to debut on August 17th sporting a fun pattern that’s as magical as the parade itself.

Now that Walt Disney World has launched their MagicBand+ offerings

Today, shopDisney tweeted

Interestingly, this look does not have the “Main Street” branding, but rather reads: “Disney’s Electrical Light Parade.” Could this mean the recently relaunched nighttime spectacular is heading to WDW??

Electric news. Even more spectacular MagicBand+ fun arriving August 17th at 7 a.m. PT. https://t.co/N1KnbapQQH pic.twitter.com/V6jc6UBZo8 — shopDisney (@shopDisney) August 15, 2022

From the picture that was shared it’s clear that Mickey Mouse is part of the style and he’s featured in his LED glory striking his signature pose.

The center touch point on the MagicBand+ accessory includes a purple snail with a green and blue shell and below it on the band is a mushroom playing host to a butterfly.

It’s not clear if this band will have glowing elements (aside from the digital features) like some of the other Electrical Parade merchandise does. Although this does not appear to be part of the “Main Street Electrical Parade” line.

MagicBand+ accessories with colorful patterns

The Disney’s Electrical Light Parade MagicBand+ will be available on shopDisney on August 17th

Check back soon for a link to the MagicBand.

Unlike the traditional MagicBand, MagicBand+ includes light-up features that interact with Walt Disney World’s nighttime spectaculars, haptic vibrations for select activities and gesture recognition with your movement, Smartphone pairing and more.

