Steven Pasquale Joins the Cast of Upcoming ABC Drama “Avalon”

According to Variety, Steven Pasquale (FX’s Rescue Me) is set to star opposite Neve Campbell in the upcoming ABC series Avalon.
What’s Happening:
- The announcement of Pasquale’s casting comes just one day after Campbell’s, with Campbell set to play the lead role in the show.
- Avalon heralds from David E. Kelley (Big Sky, Big Little Lies) and Michael Connelly, based on a short story written by the latter.
- The show received a straight-to-series order from ABC, and takes place in the city of Avalon on Catalina Island, where L.A. Sheriff’s Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy (Campbell) heads up a small office. Catalina has a local population that serves more than 1 million tourists a year, and each day when the ferries arrive, hundreds of potential new stories enter the island. Detective Searcy is pulled into a career-defining mystery that will challenge everything she knows about herself and the island.
- Pasquale will play Detective William Claypool, a Los Angeles County Sheriff detective. Described as intelligent, head strong and good-humored, Claypool is called to Catalina to investigate a terrifying discovery on the island.
- Kelley is writing the pilot of Avalon and will also executive produce. Connelly is also an executive producer alongside Dana Calvo, who will serve as showrunner.
- Ross Fineman of Fineman Entertainment and Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson of A+E Studios will also executive produce, as will Matthew Tinker of DEK Productions. The series is produced by A+E Studios and 20th Television.
- The show is slated to debut during the 2022-2023 season on ABC.