Nintendo Switch Pop-Up Experience To Arrive At Universal CityWalk in Hollywood Later This Month

A pop-up experience is set to arrive at Universal CityWalk in Hollywood featuring the Nintendo Switch later this month, and its sure to get fans ready for a more permanent Nintendo experience at Universal Studios Hollywood.
What’s Happening:
- The Nintendo Switch Road Trip is hitting the road this summer to bring you and your family hands-on playtime with the latest games on the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system!
- One of their stops is right at the Entertainment Capital of Los Angeles, Universal Citywalk just outside Universal Studios Hollywood!
- Gamers of all ages will be able to play demos of the latest games, including Nintendo Switch Sports, Mario Strikers: Battle League, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land.
- Taking place from August 25th through August 28th, guests with their Warp Pipe Pass can stop by from 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM on most days.
- Event pre-registration is recommended (there may be limited day-of availability). Be sure to register you and your family for a Warp Pipe Pass to secure your spot. Please note that registration for the first day of this stop (August 25) is now available on the official event site here. The following days’ registrations (August 26–August 28) will be available starting at 12 PM local time on the evening before each event date.
- The pop-up happening at Universal CityWalk is perfect since next early next year, the highly anticipated North American debut of Super Nintendo World, an incredibly immersive themed land, will open at Universal Studios Hollywood. The land is currently open at Universal Studios Japan, and serves as home to a Mario-Kart themed attraction, a Yoshi themed attraction, interactive experiences, and highly themed dining and shopping opportunities.
- The land is also planned to be a part of Universal Orlando’s newest theme park, Universal’s Epic Universe, when it opens its gates in 2025.
- Can’t make the Nintendo Pop-Up at Universal CityWalk in Los Angeles? The next stop for the event is just outside of Seattle, Washington!