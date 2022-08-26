Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Comic Tie-In Coming in November

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind has been thrilling EPCOT guests since the new attraction opened in May. Soon, we’ll get to see some more of the story of the attraction unfold in the form of a new comic coming in November.

The Worldmind is collecting data for the new Xandar pavilion on Terra and who knows Earth better than Peter Quill? (Probably… a lot of people…).

What Star-Lord doesn't know, is that a Celestial has been watching and waiting for the Guardians of the Galaxy to be distracted to begin his plan to wipe humanity from existence.

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind #1″ will be available November 2.

About Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind:

The six songs currently featured in the attraction are: “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire “Disco Inferno” by The Trammps “Conga” by Miami Sound Machine “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears “I Ran” by A Flock of Seagulls “One Way or Another” by Blondie

