Silhouette Studio Reopens on Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland

The Silhouette Studio, a favorite element of Main Street U.S.A. for longtime Disneyland visitors, has returned, according to The Orange County Register.

What’s Happening:

At Disneyland’s Silhouette Studio, lightning-fast artists create hand-crafted paper cutout silhouettes of guests in less than a minute.

Studio artists create the silhouette busts from black craft paper at a rate of 60 seconds per portrait and can create a family portrait in just a few minutes.

The Silhouette Studio has reopened today, Friday, August 26th, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic closed the park.

The Silhouette Studio will be open from 12:00 p.m. until 8 p.m. from August 26th through September 1st.

Beginning September 2nd, the studio’s hours will be 8:00 a.m. to park close on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and 12:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays.

This was one of the last locations shuttered since 2020 to reopen at the Disneyland Resort

