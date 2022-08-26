Silhouette Studio Reopens on Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland

The Silhouette Studio, a favorite element of Main Street U.S.A. for longtime Disneyland visitors, has returned, according to The Orange County Register.
What’s Happening:
- At Disneyland’s Silhouette Studio, lightning-fast artists create hand-crafted paper cutout silhouettes of guests in less than a minute.
- Studio artists create the silhouette busts from black craft paper at a rate of 60 seconds per portrait and can create a family portrait in just a few minutes.
- The Silhouette Studio has reopened today, Friday, August 26th, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic closed the park.
- The Silhouette Studio will be open from 12:00 p.m. until 8 p.m. from August 26th through September 1st.
- Beginning September 2nd, the studio’s hours will be 8:00 a.m. to park close on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and 12:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays.
- This was one of the last locations shuttered since 2020 to reopen at the Disneyland Resort, with only Star Wars Launch Bay, the Magic Eye Theater and Tomorrow Landing gift shop at Disneyland and the Hyperion Theatre, Blue Sky Cellar and Radiator Springs Curios at Disney California Adventure still closed.
