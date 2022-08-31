Hulu Hosting Sold Out D23 Expo After-Party at Splitsville for D23 Gold Members

Lucky D23 Gold Members, who have already nabbed themselves tickets, can unwind after what is sure to be a busy first day at the D23 Expo at Splitsville in Downtown Disney for an exclusive After-Party, sponsored by Hulu.

What’s Happening:

  • Tickets appear to be sold out, but we wanted to share this in case they become available again.
  • Attend Hulu’s After-Party at Downtown Disney on Friday, September 9th, from 8:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
  • There will be complimentary drinks, snacks, and bowling plus live music too. It is the perfect way to end your first day at the Expo with a fun-filled evening!
  • The event is available to D23 Gold and Gold Duo Members, and you must be 21 or older to attend.
  • Tickets for the event are complementary and are now available.
  • D23 Gold and Gold Duo Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and one (1) guest.
  • The deadline to register is Wednesday, September 7th.
  • You will be required to bring the following for admittance:
    • Proof of an active D23 Gold Membership (Membership Card) and photo ID
    • Event ticket
  • For more information and to reserve tickets, head straight to D23,com.

