Hulu Hosting Sold Out D23 Expo After-Party at Splitsville for D23 Gold Members

Lucky D23 Gold Members, who have already nabbed themselves tickets, can unwind after what is sure to be a busy first day at the D23 Expo at Splitsville in Downtown Disney for an exclusive After-Party, sponsored by Hulu.

Tickets appear to be sold out, but we wanted to share this in case they become available again.

Attend Hulu’s After-Party at Downtown Disney on Friday, September 9th, from 8:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

There will be complimentary drinks, snacks, and bowling plus live music too. It is the perfect way to end your first day at the Expo with a fun-filled evening!

The event is available to D23 Gold and Gold Duo Members, and you must be 21 or older to attend.

Tickets for the event are complementary and are now available.

D23 Gold and Gold Duo Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and one (1) guest.

The deadline to register is Wednesday, September 7th.

You will be required to bring the following for admittance: Proof of an active D23 Gold Membership (Membership Card) and photo ID Event ticket

For more information and to reserve tickets, head straight to D23,com

