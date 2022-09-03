Video – “Ghoulish!: A Halloween Tale” Brings Some High-Energy Fun to Halloween Horror Nights 31

Halloween Horror Nights is back at Universal Studios Florida and in addition to 10 horrifying haunted houses and five scream-worthy scarezones, guests can once again enjoy a high-energy show right on the park’s lagoon.
- “Ghoulish!: A Halloween Tale” brings retro themes and classic Halloween to the Universal Studios Florida lagoon to create a fun and exciting show for guests.
- The show features music, lights, lazers and incredibly fountains, which all come together to creat a spooktacular experience.
- On a Halloween night, a ghost story becomes reality as you go beyond the grave in this spectacularly spooky show.
- You can watch the full show in the video below:
