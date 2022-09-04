Videos: A Spooky Selection of Halloween Horror Nights 31 Houses at Universal Orlando

Our coverage of Halloween Horror Nights 31 at Universal Orlando continues with perhaps the most important part of each event: the houses! Let’s take a walk through a selection of the excellent houses at this year’s event.

Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake

In a New England ﬁshing village, undead ﬁshermen emerge from the waves to seek their revenge. You and your scream squad may have escaped their hooks in the scare zone. Now they’ll reel you in and drag you under.

The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare

Prepare to enter the macabre mind of The Weeknd in this haunted house as he stalks your squad through the surreal nightmare of his After Hours music. A slasher carving a smile at an otherworldly rave. Bandaged maniacs performing extreme plastic surgery. A grotesque mannequin masquerade. His nightmare is now yours.

The Horrors of Blumhouse

Twice the Screams. Twice the Terror. Get ready for a bloodcurdling new double feature of Blumhouse horror as your scream squad faces a ruthless serial killer in Freaky and an evil kidnapper in the relentlessly terrifying The Black Phone.

Universal Monsters: Legends Collide

If you thought one Universal Monster was scary, how about three? Summon your scream squad, ‘cause you’re about to get caught between The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy, together for the first time.

