“Star Wars: Andor” Star Diego Luna Visits Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland

Following his appearance at the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase at the D23 Expo, Star Wars: Andor star Diego Luna paid a visit to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge across the street at Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

Diego Luna, who plays the title character Cassian Andor in the upcoming Disney+

Earlier in the day, he helped reveal the final trailer for Andor, which premieres with the first three episodes on September 21st.

About Andor:

Andor explores a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Additionally, we have Q&A’s with other members of the cast and crew, including Genevieve O’Reilly Adria Arjona Kyle Soller & Denise Gough Tony Gilroy

Disney+ subscribers can get a special 9 minute look at the series Andor: A Disney+ Day Special Look , now streaming.

, now streaming. The first three episodes of Star Wars: Andor will debut September 21st on Disney+.

