James Cameron’s “Avatar” Coming to the El Capitan Theatre on September 23rd

With James Cameron’s original Avatar coming back to theaters across the country, the 2009 film is also performing at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

What’s Happening:

Tickets are on sale now to see James Cameron’s Avatar in 3D at the El Capitan Theatre starting September 23rd.

marquee pin, souvenir credential, 64oz popcorn and 20oz bottled beverage. Showtimes for Avatar Sunday through Thursday are 11:00am, 3:00pm and 7:00pm.

Showtimes Friday and Saturday are 11:00am, 3:00pm, 7:00pm and 10:55pm.

Tickets are $15 for all ages and on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com Fandango.com

All seats are reserved. For more information on tickets, call 1-800-DISNEY-6.

More on Avatar:

Written and directed by Academy Award winner James Cameron, Avatar stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver. The film was produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau. Nominated for nine Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director, the film won three Oscars, for Best Cinematography, Production Design and Visual Effects.

, will be Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.