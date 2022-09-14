Duffy Animated Short Film From D23 Expo “Lunchbox Mystery” Now Available to Everyone Online

A stopmotion animated short film that made its debut over the weekend during D23 Expo 2022 is now available to watch online, telling the heartwarming story of a missing lunchbox belonging to Duffy and his friends.

Originally debuted at the D23 Expo panel, “The World of Duffy and Friends Revealed,” the new stop motion animated short, Lunchbox Mystery is now available for all to view.

is now available for all to view. In this story, Duffy’s newest friend, LinaBell, uses her detective dexterity to save the day when Duffy’s lunch box goes missing. What we all learn from this adventure is that clues to happiness abound, and two of the most critical ones are friends and your genuine care for others. As usual, their ultimate innocence and endless charm keep us smiling. Who doesn’t want friends who are loving, caring, and intelligent?

The panel wherein the short debuted was one of the final panels of the weekend, moderated by Carlye Wisel who invited along the creative team behind Duffy, ShellieMay, Gelatoni, StellaLou, CookieAnn, ‘Olu Mel, and the newest character, LinaBell

