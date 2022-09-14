Walt Disney Imagineer Wyatt Winter Shares Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Details in New Video

Senior Producer on the Walt Disney Imagineering team, Wyatt Winter shared his story and some details about the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction at EPCOT.

  • Winter, who was the senior producer on the Cosmic Rewind project, talks about some of the details of the new attraction, like the rock version of the “Universe of Energy” theme.
  • He also explains the concept of an omnicoaster, the ride system used in this attraction.
  • Winter talks about the selection process for the music on the attraction as the imagineers tried to create a party atmosphere.
  • He also of course mentions the story point that Peter Quill is returning to EPCOT after visiting as a kid in the 80s.
  • Check out the full video below:

About Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind:

  • With so much excitement built up for this attraction, you might have some questions about what you can expect when you finally get to experience it. Luckily, we have a Frequently Asked Questions page to hopefully give you all the information you’re looking for.
  • The six songs currently featured in the attraction are:
    • “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire
    • “Disco Inferno” by The Trammps
    • “Conga” by Miami Sound Machine
    • “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears
    • “I Ran” by A Flock of Seagulls
    • “One Way or Another” by Blondie
  • Check out Mack’s review of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind here.
