Walt Disney Imagineer Wyatt Winter Shares Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Details in New Video

Senior Producer on the Walt Disney Imagineering team, Wyatt Winter shared his story and some details about the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction at EPCOT.

Winter, who was the senior producer on the Cosmic Rewind project, talks about some of the details of the new attraction, like the rock version of the “Universe of Energy” theme.

He also explains the concept of an omnicoaster, the ride system used in this attraction.

Winter talks about the selection process for the music on the attraction as the imagineers tried to create a party atmosphere.

He also of course mentions the story point that Peter Quill is returning to EPCOT after visiting as a kid in the 80s.

Check out the full video below:

About Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind:

With so much excitement built up for this attraction, you might have some questions about what you can expect when you finally get to experience it. Luckily, we have a Frequently Asked Questions page

The six songs currently featured in the attraction are: “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire “Disco Inferno” by The Trammps “Conga” by Miami Sound Machine “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears “I Ran” by A Flock of Seagulls “One Way or Another” by Blondie

Check out Mack’s review of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind here