Four New “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Character Posters Released

After not releasing any for the fourth episode of the series, we now have four new posters for the fifth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which is now streaming.

What’s Happening:

The latest Marvel Disney+

The first three posters

Episode 2 saw them joined by

Episode 3 featured

This week, we have four new posters featuring Madisynn (Patty Guggenheim) — that's with two N's and one Y but it's not where you thiiiink, Frat Bro magician Donny Blaze (Rhys Coiro), Mallory Book (Renée Elise Goldsberry) aka top lawyer at GLK&H aka impeccably dressed attorney aka Jen Walter’s new… friend?, and Super Hero fashion genius Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews).

More She Hulk: Attorney at Law

Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+.

is now streaming on Disney+. Be sure to follow our She-Hulk: Attorney at Law tag