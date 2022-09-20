Season Premiere of “Home Economics” Takes Series To The Disneyland Resort

Season Three of the hit ABC series, Home Economics, is set to premiere on the network tomorrow night (9/21) and takes the Hayworths (and the viewers) to the Happiest Place on Earth.

The Hayworths are going to Disneyland as they kick off their third season at the Happiest Place on Earth – the Disneyland Resort

Home Economics takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings. The series stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise.

In the Season 3 premiere episode, Connor has a hidden agenda, as the Happiest Place on Earth is the perfect place to reveal to Tom the secret from last season's finale: He is the mysterious Dutch investor who purchased the failing company that's publishing Tom's book. He knows Tom will freak out about his younger brother being his "boss," so Connor plans to soften the blow by revealing it at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Tom's favorite land because he's a huge Star Wars fan.

During and between the taping, the cast were able to ride attractions such as Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and Mad Tea Party.

The news that a Disneyland episode would kick off the third season of the series was revealed back in August here.

You can catch the season three premiere of Home Economics on ABC on September 21st or next day on Hulu.