“Dancing with the Stars” to Feature “Elvis Night” on September 26th

Next week on Dancing with the Stars, the 15 remaining couples will take on all-new dance styles for “Elvis Night.”

What’s Happening:

Week two of the mirrorball competition will stream live Monday, September 26th (8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT), on Disney+

Episode replays will be available on Disney+ within the hour following the livestream.

The professional dancers will kick off “Elvis Night” with a high-energy performance to “Also Sprach Zarathustra” / “Don’t Be Cruel” choreographed by Jemel McWilliams.

The evening will be split into three chronological acts, each exploring a different period of Elvis’s career: from his early days in rock music, through his Hollywood era on the big screen, and ending with his triumph in Vegas.

Fans will be able to vote during the livestream of the show in the U.S. and Canada via disneyplus.com/vote

With each subsequent episode, the live viewer votes will be combined with the judges’ scores to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination.

Dancing with the Stars is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:

Fitness model and actor Joseph Baena and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Viennese Waltz to “If I Can Dream” by Elvis Presley

Movie star Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Jive to “Jailhouse Rock” by Elvis Presley

Actor and singer Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Jive to “Burning Love” by Elvis Presley

Good Morning America contributor and WABC-TV New York’s weather anchor Sam Champion, and pro Cheryl Burke will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Heartbreak Hotel” by Elvis Presley

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Quickstep to "Bossa Nova Baby" by Elvis Presley

Heidi D’Amelio ( The D’Amelio Show ) and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Foxtrot to “Suspicious Minds” by Elvis Presley

Country star Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Foxtrot to "Trouble" by Elvis Presley

TV star Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Rumba to “Always On My Mind” by Elvis Presley

Daniel Durant (Oscar-winning CODA ) and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Jive to “King Creole” by Elvis Presley

Teresa Giudice ( The Real Housewives of New Jersey ) and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Jive to "All Shook Up" by Elvis Presley

Vinny Guadagnino ( Jersey Shore ) and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Quickstep to "Viva Las Vegas" by Elvis Presley

Charlie's Angels star Cheryl Ladd and pro Louis van Amstel will perform a Tango to "A Little Less Conversation" by Elvis Presley

Drag queen superstar Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Quickstep to "Shake, Rattle and Roll" by Elvis Presley

Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Quickstep to “Hound Dog” by Elvis Presley

Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette) and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Can’t Help Falling In Love” by Elvis Presley