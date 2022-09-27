Re-Theme of Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel Ramps Up As Pixar Place Hotel Transformation Continues

The renovation of Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel at the Disneyland Resort into the Pixar Place Hotel is ramping up, and guests staying at the hotel are being alerted of the new conditions.

What’s Happening:

As part of the recently announced transformation of Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel into the Pixar Place Hotel, the hotel will be undergoing refurbishments that may take place during upcoming visits.

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel has ensured that while they work, the comfort and enjoyment of guests visiting the hotel is their top priority. Hotel amenities—including the direct entrance Disney California Adventure

To minimize any disruptions, work with the highest potential for noise will be limited to daylight hours. Guests will also have access to dining and recreation at the other Disneyland Resort hotels—Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and the Disneyland Hotel.

Parts of the sidewalk along Disneyland Drive and the hotel's north side may be closed to Guests. Signage on street corners will provide wayfinding instructions.

As of September 26, 2022, the check-in process has moved to the Pacific Ballroom. Guests will be required to enter via the hotel's rear entrance. Additionally, Mickey in Paradise merchandise has relocated to the Pacific Ballroom. The Pacific Ballroom will be open from 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM daily with limited offerings for Guests to purchase.

Fans in the area for the recent D23 Expo 2022 noticed that a significant sign (literally) of the transformation had taken place, with the removal

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel is being transformed into the Pixar Place Hotel, and will celebrate the artistry of the films of Pixar Animation Studios. The hotel will weave the artistry of Pixar into its comfortable, contemporary setting. Guests will gain a new perspective on some of their favorite Pixar worlds and characters through carefully curated artwork and décor that reveals the creative journey of the artists who helped bring these stories to life. Concept art showcases a newly re-themed lobby, and also reveals plans for a new splash pad and pool area themed to Finding Nemo and Finding Dory was revealed at today’s announcement. The new hotel decor and theme will also have modular elements so that new films can be brought in as they are released.

A Southern California local favorite, Great Maple, will open a flagship restaurant on the first floor and operate other food and beverage locations throughout Pixar Place Hotel. This modern American eatery specializes in upscale comfort food with a twist, serving fresh takes on American classics for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Disney has not released an official date that the transformation of the hotel will be complete.