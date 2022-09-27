Theme Parks Of Walt Disney World To Close As Hurricane Ian Approaches

As Hurricane Ian is forecasted to bear down on Central Florida in the coming hours, Walt Disney World has made the decision to close their theme parks in an abundance of caution for the safety of their guests and cast members.

What’s Happening:

The latest forecasted track for Hurricane Ian has the storm taking aim at an area just south of Tampa Bay and heading through the center of the state with Orlando in its path.

While meteorologists anticipate the storm to weaken significantly over land, Walt Disney World has made the decision to close all four of its theme parks; Magic Kingdom EPCOT Disney’s Hollywood Studios Animal Kingdom

Walt Disney World Resort Update on Hurricane Ian – For the latest information, visit: https://t.co/tFCa0Atuj5 pic.twitter.com/2HikYFXRU6 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 27, 2022

The news originally broke to Cast Members at the Walt Disney World Resort, as they were notified that the parks would be closed Wednesday, September 28th and Thursday, September 29th.

A tweet from the official Disney Parks account confirms that the parks will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, with an update that Disney Springs will also be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28th, but they are still monitoring the situation and have yet to make a decision on Thursday, Sept. 29th, though they state that they anticipate that Disney Springs will be closed on Thursday as well.

Last night, Walt Disney World announced the closure of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground, The Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, The Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Resort, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort and Spa, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Fantasia Gardens Winter Summerland

Earlier today, Walt Disney World also announced that select voyages aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser canceled ahead

