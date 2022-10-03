“Star Wars: The High Republic” Phase II Launch Trailer Video Released by Lucasfilm Publishing

It’s been over seven months since the first phase of the ambitious cross-platform initiative Star Wars: The High Republic from Lucasfilm Publishing came to a cataclysmic conclusion.

Now, with the release of Star Wars: The High Republic – Path of Deceit tomorrow, Phase II of the multi-year project is set to begin. With that in mind, the official Star Wars YouTube channel has released a launch trailer detailing just what readers can expect from this second part of the story, which (in true Star Wars fashion) is set a full 150 years earlier than the first.

Watch Star Wars: The High Republic | Phase 2 Launch Trailer:

What’s happening:

Lucasfilm Publishing has released a launch trailer for Star Wars: The High Republic Phase II.

Phase II. The first book in this phase, Star Wars: The High Republic – Path of Deceit by Tessa Gratton and Justina Ireland, will be released tomorrow, followed by other exciting novel and comic book titles later on in the month.

What they’re saying:

Lucasfilm Publishing: “It is a time of great exploration, when the steady blade of the lightsaber burns bright. The Jedi and the Republic venture into the farthest reaches of the Outer Rim, traveling further into the galactic frontier than ever before. They will encounter worlds locks in interplanetary war and a group intent on setting the Force free. They will journey to a mysterious paradise planet, unspoiled and full of potential. But all is not what it seems, and nameless terrors lurk around every corner. The High Republic returns. The adventures continue fall 2022, available wherever books are sold.”

Star Wars: The High Republic Phase II launches tomorrow, October 4th, with the release of the new young-adult novel Path of Deceit.