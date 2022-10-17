“A Disney Christmas” Comes to Hong Kong Disneyland from November 18th, 2022 – January 2nd, 2023

In addition to announcing the all-new “Disney Live in Concert!” Holiday Music Celebration, Hong Kong Disneyland has also revealed their plans for this holiday season.

What’s Happening:

This Christmas, Hong Kong Disneyland will spark countless heartfelt moments for guests, making it the most magical season of the year!

“A Disney Christmas” will begin on November 18th, 2022 until January 2nd, 2023, with many experiences to look forward to including the traditional and not-to-be-missed “Mickey & Friends Christmastime Ball,” “Santa Goofy’s Magical Snowfall,” and “A Holiday Wish-Come-True Tree Lighting Ceremony.”

The brand-new “Duffy and Friends Winter Wonderland” will debut at Fantasy Gardens, where guests can meet Duffy and Friends in wintertime costumes. Guests can also bring along their own Duffy and Friends plushes to a series of custom-designed photo spots and create precious moments of togetherness during the festive season.

Guests can also make the most of each magical journey by pre-booking Christmas #eatertainment and pre-ordering Christmas-themed merchandise items to dress up in during their visits to the resort. The pre-order site will be made available in November.

There are many reasons to visit the park more than once. With the “Double the Fun” Special Offer, guests can visit twice from now until January 16th, 2023, for just HK$759 ($98.67 USD).

This offer includes merchandise and food and beverage benefits that make it a truly incredible deal.

Book now and get ready to experience the unforgettable magic of Christmas at Hong Kong Disneyland! The nighttime spectacular Momentous