“Frozen 2” Anna Pop! Makes Her Royal Entrance Exclusively at Funko

As Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration continues, Funko is adding their exclusive twist to the merchandise offerings with their Pop! and pins sets. Today’s release? Anna!

What’s Happening:

Funko has launched a series of exclusive Pop! figures inspired by Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration. These new Pop! and Pin sets include one of their signature vinyl collectibles and a matching enamel pin that make for beautiful display pieces.

Today Funko debuted their Anna Pop! that spotlights the innocent, optimistic and hopeful princess who teaches us that true love can in many forms and doesn’t always have to be romantic.

As for the matching pin, Anna is featured in the colorful ensemble that she wears in Frozen 2 .

. The set is available now exclusively on Funko.com and sells for $15.

Fans can also purchase a stylized Disney Princess collectors book to display their pins for $5.00 (pins not included).

for $5.00 (pins not included). Links to the individual items can be found below.

Anna (Gold) with Pin – Ultimate Princess Collection – $15.00

Storybook Pin Book – Ultimate Princess Collection – $5.00

Designed to look like a vibrant storybook from front to back cover

Holds up to 14 pins

Perfect for displaying a complete collection of Disney Ultimate Princess enamel pins

