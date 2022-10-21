ABC News Anchor Diane Sawyer Sits Down with Matthew Perry in Upcoming Interview Special

Matthew Perry, former star of the beloved sitcom Friends, sits down with ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer for an interview in an upcoming special on ABC.
- ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer has an exclusive broadcast interview with actor Matthew Perry ahead of the release of his new book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir.
- Perry, known for his role on the hit television show Friends, shares his experience with success, fame, his struggle with addiction, and life today.
- The one-hour special features never before shared details from behind the scenes of Friends and Perry’s near-death experience that left him in a coma for nearly 14 days.
- “Matthew Perry – The Diane Sawyer Interview” airs on Friday, Oct. 28 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, and the next day on Hulu.
