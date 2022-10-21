“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” Actor Ke Huy Quan Shares Reunion Story with Harrison Ford

Actor Ke Huy Quan has had his name in headlines lately thanks to his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once and his recent casting in the upcoming second season of Marvel’s Loki. However, it’s a role from his past that is making news now as the actor shared the story of his recent reunion with his former costar, Harrison Ford.

Quan played Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom back in 1984.

back in 1984. The New York Times

Quan told the Times he was worried Ford wouldn’t recognize him but when they met Ford asked, “are you Short Round?” To which Quan simply replied, “yes, Indy.”

The two then shared an embrace and went on to say this to the New York Times: “How often does a man in his 50s get a chance like this? How often do actors get a second act? I really hope that if people are reading my story, it gives them hope, it gives them courage to give voice to that dream they once had. It’s so difficult to be an actor in this business, and I want those people who are doubting themselves or have dreams fading away because they think it’s not going to happen …”

Writer Kyle Buchanan shared more of the story and an image of the two actors on Twitter:

Ke Huy Quan told me the wonderful story behind that TEMPLE OF DOOM reunion with Harrison Ford. (This is from an article I’ve got coming later this week but I just couldn’t wait to share.) pic.twitter.com/WDG0ayf3yg — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) October 19, 2022