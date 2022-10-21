“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” Actor Ke Huy Quan Shares Reunion Story with Harrison Ford

Actor Ke Huy Quan has had his name in headlines lately thanks to his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once and his recent casting in the upcoming second season of Marvel’s Loki. However, it’s a role from his past that is making news now as the actor shared the story of his recent reunion with his former costar, Harrison Ford.
- Quan played Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom back in 1984.
- The New York Times shared the story of the actor’s reunion with Ford at this year’s D23 Expo in September.
- Quan told the Times he was worried Ford wouldn’t recognize him but when they met Ford asked, “are you Short Round?” To which Quan simply replied, “yes, Indy.”
- The two then shared an embrace and went on to say this to the New York Times:
- “How often does a man in his 50s get a chance like this? How often do actors get a second act? I really hope that if people are reading my story, it gives them hope, it gives them courage to give voice to that dream they once had. It’s so difficult to be an actor in this business, and I want those people who are doubting themselves or have dreams fading away because they think it’s not going to happen …”
- Writer Kyle Buchanan shared more of the story and an image of the two actors on Twitter:
- Ironically, the two actors could be reunited, with Quan’s aforementioned casting in Marvel’s Loki and Ford’s surprising recent casting in Captain America: New World Order as “Thunderbolt” Ross.
- Obviously, there is no guarantee their paths would cross on the big screen again, but there’s at least a chance it happens in the MCU.