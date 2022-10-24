Save 30% on RockLove’s Entire Marvel Collection During Today’s Flash Sale

What do Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Captain Marvel and Black Panther all have in common? They all have stylish jewelry collections at RockLove! Today, the company is treating fans to a special flash sale featuring their Marvel designs with the entire assortment on sale for 30% off.

It’s not often that RockLove hosts a sale on their jewelry and we don’t blame them. Many of their high quality accessories are extremely detailed, handmade or hand finished and simply unique.

Today, though, RockLove is treating fans to a flash sale on their entire Marvel Collection!

Whether you’re getting one piece you’ve been eyeing, or opting to scoop up several styles, these fan-inspired looks are sure to be star pieces in your collection.

Perhaps your day will have you hanging with powerful heroes like Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel and Thor, or stirring up mischief with Loki and the Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff). Regardless you’ll look fabulous every step of the way with enough beautiful pieces to occupy the multiverse!

The Marvel x RockLove Collection is on sale for 30% off but the offer is only good Tuesday, October 25th. Discount is added in the cart, no code needed.

Links to some of our favorites can be found below along with posts about the full collections .

Marvel x RockLove

Headpieces

Iron Man, Loki and Scarlet Witch have been enchanting us for years in the comics and on the big screen. Now you can celebrate your favorites with a collection of stunning necklaces and rings designed after their signature headpieces.

Iron Man Helmet Ring

Scarlet Witch Headdress Ring – Officially Licensed Handcrafted Marvel's WandaVision Jewelry from RockLove

Yellow Gold Helmet Necklace – Officially Licensed Handcrafted Marvel's Loki Jewelry from RockLove

Learn More: Marvel x RockLove Debuts New Collection Featuring Headpieces for Iron Man, Loki and Scarlet Witch

Loki

After several releases focusing on Marvel heroes, RockLove is turning its attention to someone who’s a little more of an antihero. No, not Deadpool, Loki!

Chevron Cuff Bracelet – Officially Licensed Handcrafted Marvel's Loki Jewelry from RockLove



Chestplate Dangle Earrings – Officially Licensed Handcrafted Marvel's Loki Jewelry from RockLove

Learn More: Magnificently Mischievous Loki Marvel x RockLove Collection

Shang-Chi

RockLove is back with another amazing Marvel collaboration this time for Shang-Chi & The Legend of the Ten Rings. The assortment features a replica necklace and Ten Rings bracelet along with Ten Rings necklace and ring.

The Ten Rings Insignia Necklace – Officially Licensed Handcrafted Marvel's Shang – Chi Jewelry from RockLove

Shang-Chi Bracelet

Learn More: Marvel X RockLove "Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings" Collection

Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel

Channel your cosmic powers and team up with the incredible heroes Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan. Both are represented with their insignias on gold and silver necklaces and stacker rings.

Marvel X RockLove MARVEL STUDIOS CAPTAIN MARVEL Crystal Star Stacker

Marvel X RockLove MARVEL STUDIOS MS MARVEL Lightning Bolt Necklace

Learn More: RockLove Reveals Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Jewelry Collections Debuting at D23

Thor Hammers

Bring the might of legendary hammers Stormbreaker and Mjolnir to your personal style and don’t be shocked if you get mistaken for a god or goddess (just kidding on that last part)! These detailed, handcrafted necklaces are a beautiful representation of both Thor and Mighty Thor (Jane Foster).

Marvel X RockLove THOR LOVE AND THUNDER Mjolnir Necklace

Marvel X RockLove THOR LOVE AND THUNDER Stormbreaker Necklace

Learn More: Power Up Your Jewelry Collection with Stormbreaker and Mjolnir Pendant Necklaces from RockLove

Black Panther

As fans get ready to head back to Wakanda in the upcoming Black Panther sequel (November 11th), celebrate the first film with these Legacy pieces that RockLove debuted in 2018.

Marvel X RockLove BLACK PANTHER LEGACY Kimoyo Bead Bracelet

Marvel X RockLove BLACK PANTHER LEGACY Mask Ring

Learn More: RockLove Jewelry Introduces Beautiful "Black Panther" Legacy Collection

Moon Knight

This articulated scarab compass pendant was designed after the artifact that Steven and Marc wear in Moon Knight. The wing movement is awesome enough, but it’s also removable from the base to reveal more hieroglyphics!

Scarab Compass Pendant

Learn More: Marvel x RockLove "Moon Knight" Scarab Compass Pendant

Doctor Strange

Master of the mystic art and (temporary) Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange learns to control things beyond what we can see and becomes the guardian of the Time Stone (contained within the Eye of Agamotto). This collection includes rings, bracelets, and necklaces that resemble the relics, runes used in Doctor Strange’s spells.

Eye of Agamotto Signet Ring

Doctor Strange Spell Bangle

Learn More: Master the Mystic Arts with the Marvel X RockLove Doctor Strange Collection

WandaVision

Wanda had to come to terms with her manufactured reality, when her neighbor, “Geraldine” aka Monica Rambeau came over wearing this lovely S.W.O.R.D. necklace and started asking questions! Officially licensed and made in conjunction with Marvel, this pendant is a fun nod to the incredible Disney+ series.

S.W.O.R.D. Necklace

Learn More: As Seen on TV: Marvel x RockLove "WandaVision" S.W.O.R.D. Necklace

Marvel Heroes

Three beloved heroes are the focus of these collections as RockLove celebrates Thor, Captain America and Spider-Man.

Thor Winged Ring



Shield Necklace

Web Earrings

Learn More: Captain America, Thor, and Spider-Man Jewelry Joining Marvel x RockLove Collection

Black Widow

Unleash your inner spy with beautiful accessories inspired by Black Widow that feature the deadly hourglass logo. There’s even a glorious spider ring that will tell your enemies to keep their distance.

Hourglass Ring

Spider Necklace

Learn More: Newly Launched Marvel x RockLove Black Widow Collection Offers Stealthy Elegance