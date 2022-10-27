FX Orders “The Bends” Pilot Based on “Killing Ground” Novel

According to Deadline, FX has ordered a pilot from Paul Attanasio called The Bends, based on the novel Killing Ground by Gerald Seymour.

What’s Happening:

The thriller series follows a seemingly perfect American family in Berlin whose secrets come to light when they hire a new nanny, unaware that she is trying to expose the parents’ corrupt financial and familial ties.

Mike Barker will direct the pilot, which will be produced by 20th Television and The Littlefield Company.

The project stems from The Littlefield Co.’s overall deal with 20th Television and ABC

Attanasio penned the pilot and will also executive produce alongside Barker.

Additional executive producers are Warren Littlefield, Ann Johnson, Graham Littlefield and Lisa Harrison of The Littlefield Company, and Kathy Ciric.

More FX News: