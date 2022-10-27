FX Orders “The Bends” Pilot Based on “Killing Ground” Novel

by |
Tags: ,

According to Deadline, FX has ordered a pilot from Paul Attanasio called The Bends, based on the novel Killing Ground by Gerald Seymour.

What’s Happening:

  • The thriller series follows a seemingly perfect American family in Berlin whose secrets come to light when they hire a new nanny, unaware that she is trying to expose the parents’ corrupt financial and familial ties.
  • Mike Barker will direct the pilot, which will be produced by 20th Television and The Littlefield Company.
  • The project stems from The Littlefield Co.’s overall deal with 20th Television and ABC Signature.
  • Attanasio penned the pilot and will also executive produce alongside Barker.
  • Additional executive producers are Warren Littlefield, Ann Johnson, Graham Littlefield and Lisa Harrison of The Littlefield Company, and Kathy Ciric.

More FX News: