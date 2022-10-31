Mamoudou Athie Joins Searchlight Pictures’ “And” Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

According to Deadline, Mamoudou Athie is set to join the all-star ensemble cast of Searchlight Pictures’ And, a new film to be directed by Yorgos Lanthimos.

What’s Happening:

Mamoudou Athie ( Jurassic World: Dominion ) joins Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau and Joe Alwyn in Searchlight Pictures’ And .

) joins Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau and Joe Alwyn in Searchlight Pictures’ . Yorgos Lanthimos ( The Favourite ) will direct with a script developed by Element Pictures and Film4 and penned by Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou.

) will direct with a script developed by Element Pictures and Film4 and penned by Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou. The film is produced by Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe of Element, along with Kasia Malipan and Lanthimos. Ollie Madden and Daniel Battsek are executive producing for Film4, which co-financed the project.

Plot details are currently being kept under wraps.

And is being overseen by Searchlight VP Production Richard Ruiz and Director Development & Production Peter Spencer, reporting to heads of production and development Katie Goodson-Thomas and DanTram Nguyen. Film4 director Madden, head of development Ben Coren,and production & development executive Alice Whittemore will oversee for Film4.

