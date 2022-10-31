Mamoudou Athie Joins Searchlight Pictures’ “And” Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

According to Deadline, Mamoudou Athie is set to join the all-star ensemble cast of Searchlight Pictures’ And, a new film to be directed by Yorgos Lanthimos.

What’s Happening:

  • Mamoudou Athie (Jurassic World: Dominion) joins Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau and Joe Alwyn in Searchlight Pictures’ And.
  • Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite) will direct with a script developed by Element Pictures and Film4 and penned by Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou.
  • The film is produced by Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe of Element, along with Kasia Malipan and Lanthimos. Ollie Madden and Daniel Battsek are executive producing for Film4, which co-financed the project.
  • Plot details are currently being kept under wraps.
  • And is being overseen by Searchlight VP Production Richard Ruiz and Director Development & Production Peter Spencer, reporting to heads of production and development Katie Goodson-Thomas and DanTram Nguyen. Film4 director Madden, head of development Ben Coren,and production & development executive Alice Whittemore will oversee for Film4.

