Mamoudou Athie Joins Searchlight Pictures’ “And” Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

According to Deadline, Mamoudou Athie is set to join the all-star ensemble cast of Searchlight Pictures’ And, a new film to be directed by Yorgos Lanthimos.
What’s Happening:
- Mamoudou Athie (Jurassic World: Dominion) joins Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau and Joe Alwyn in Searchlight Pictures’ And.
- Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite) will direct with a script developed by Element Pictures and Film4 and penned by Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou.
- The film is produced by Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe of Element, along with Kasia Malipan and Lanthimos. Ollie Madden and Daniel Battsek are executive producing for Film4, which co-financed the project.
- Plot details are currently being kept under wraps.
- And is being overseen by Searchlight VP Production Richard Ruiz and Director Development & Production Peter Spencer, reporting to heads of production and development Katie Goodson-Thomas and DanTram Nguyen. Film4 director Madden, head of development Ben Coren,and production & development executive Alice Whittemore will oversee for Film4.
More Disney Movie News:
- The cast and director of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever appeared at a special screening held at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. last night.
- ABC’s Good Morning America has announced that a new trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water will be dropping during this Wednesday’s show.
- William Jackson Harper has joined the cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in an undisclosed role.