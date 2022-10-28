William Jackson Harper Cast in Secret Role in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) has joined the cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in an undisclosed role, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

  • William Jackson Harper is set to appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in a role that remains a closely guarded secret.
  • He joins a cast that includes Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas, all of whom are reprising their roles from Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp.
  • Kathryn Newton (Freaky) makes her debut as Cassie Lang, the now grown-up daughter of Rudd’s bumbling hero Scott Lang.
  • Jonathan Majors also joins the cast as the major Marvel Comics villain Kang the Conqueror, after first appearing in Loki.
  • Peyton Reed will also return to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, wrote the script.

  • Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on February 17th, 2023.

