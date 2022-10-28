William Jackson Harper Cast in Secret Role in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) has joined the cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in an undisclosed role, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

He joins a cast that includes Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas, all of whom are reprising their roles from Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Kathryn Newton (Freaky) makes her debut as Cassie Lang, the now grown-up daughter of Rudd's bumbling hero Scott Lang.

Jonathan Majors also joins the cast as the major Marvel

Peyton Reed will also return to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, wrote the script.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on February 17th, 2023.

