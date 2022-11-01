ABC Picks Up New Unscripted Comedy Series “The Prank Panel”

ABC has picked up a new unscripted comedy series, The Prank Panel, coming to the network in 2023.

The Prank Panel lets everyday people pitch pranks targeting family members, friends and co-workers to a panel of the world’s greatest pranksters.

Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre and Gabourey Sidibe form the all-star panel of "pranxperts," taking viewers behind the scenes as they help to plot and plan elaborate and diabolical schemes. The Panelists serve as mentors and saboteurs, with celebrity guests sometimes joining the fun.

The Prank Panel is produced by KIMMELOT and ITV America. Executive producers include Matt Silverstein and Dave Jeser, Jimmy Kimmel and Scott Lonker for KIMMELOT, Johnny Knoxville and Eric Andre, and Jordana Hochman, Bernie Schaeffer and Vin Rubino for ITV America.

A premiere date for the new comedy series will be announced at a later date.

